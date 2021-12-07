Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) declared a final dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Select Harvests’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03.
About Select Harvests
