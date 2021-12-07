Selway Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Selway Asset Management reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Facebook by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $884.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock worth $570,251,267. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. HSBC upgraded Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.