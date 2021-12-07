Selway Asset Management Purchases 275 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Selway Asset Management boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 54.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.2% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $8,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $117.48 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.32. The company has a market capitalization of $226.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.