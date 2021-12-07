Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.45) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRP. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.39) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.39) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Serco Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 174.14 ($2.31).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 136.90 ($1.82) on Monday. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112.30 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.96). The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.77.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

