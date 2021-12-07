ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $42,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 155.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 40.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 112,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $30.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $646.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,208. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.06, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

