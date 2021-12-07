SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Trading 25.6% Higher

Shares of SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) were up 25.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.80 and last traded at $114.80. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $91.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80.

SFS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFSLF)

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

