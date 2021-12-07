Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target Cut to GBX 650

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 660 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.62) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.61) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.88) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.02) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 631.43 ($8.37).

SHB stock opened at GBX 613.50 ($8.14) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 624.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 615.92. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -2.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 499 ($6.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.94).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is currently -0.01%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

