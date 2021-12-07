Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Critical Analysis

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Shapeways alerts:

Shapeways has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shapeways and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52% Hillenbrand 8.72% 23.20% 7.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hillenbrand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shapeways and Hillenbrand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shapeways currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.29%. Hillenbrand has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Hillenbrand.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shapeways and Hillenbrand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Hillenbrand $2.86 billion 1.24 $249.90 million $3.31 14.87

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Shapeways on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment includes engineered and customized systems in plastic technology and processing. The Batesville segment produces and trades burial and cremation caskets, urns, room display fixtures, and provides web-based applications. The company was founded on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.