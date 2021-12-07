SHIELD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $156,960.50 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,987.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.71 or 0.08526938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00313332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $467.63 or 0.00917146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00077131 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.10 or 0.00396372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00291934 BTC.

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

