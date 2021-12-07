Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAEYY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $16.27 on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

