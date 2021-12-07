Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday.

TXP opened at GBX 110 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.21. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 75.10 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 178 ($2.36). The stock has a market cap of £231.81 million and a P/E ratio of 366.67.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

