Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 763,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,440% from the previous session’s volume of 16,823 shares.The stock last traded at $25.46 and had previously closed at $25.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

