Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 763,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,440% from the previous session’s volume of 16,823 shares.The stock last traded at $25.46 and had previously closed at $25.71.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
