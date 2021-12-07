Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

