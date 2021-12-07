SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITC. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,753,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 219,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 215,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 670,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 52,304 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

SITC stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

