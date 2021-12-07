SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $320,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,959 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $909,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 108.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 225,300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 221,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $901,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.