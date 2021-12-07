Slow Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BIDU. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.94.

Shares of BIDU opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.