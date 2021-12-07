Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $41,694.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,902 shares of company stock worth $41,354,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

TXG stock opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.42. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.15 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

