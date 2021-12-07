Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

CLX stock opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average is $170.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

