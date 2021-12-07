Slow Capital Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $119.91 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

