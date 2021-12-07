SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT Lowered to $18.25 at Wells Fargo & Company

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.50 to $18.25 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.22 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 163.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SLR Investment by 155.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 87,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

