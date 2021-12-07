Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Insider Mark Peter Smith Acquires 3,076 Shares of Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SWBI stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 105.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.