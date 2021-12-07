Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Shares Gap Down to $4.18

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.00. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTMO shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

