Solo Brands Inc’s (NYSE:DTC) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 7th

Solo Brands’ (NYSE:DTC) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 7th. Solo Brands had issued 12,903,225 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $219,354,825 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

