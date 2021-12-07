Sologenic (SOLO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.17 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $994.67 million and $3.17 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.97 or 0.00009749 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00059990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.20 or 0.08398117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,039.47 or 1.00050307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00077210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,950,242 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

