Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $270,982,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

