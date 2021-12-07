Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after buying an additional 2,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,100,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,746 shares of company stock worth $1,921,419 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

