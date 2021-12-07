Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $107.66 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.