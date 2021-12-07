Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 881 iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $426.33 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $333.35 and a twelve month high of $453.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.84.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

