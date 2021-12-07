Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

