Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 40 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Equinix by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Equinix by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $796.47 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $794.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $809.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 167.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

