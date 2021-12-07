South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 56.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,070 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 142.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

