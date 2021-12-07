Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NYSE:SWX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,806. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

