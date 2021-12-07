SpartanNash (SPTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $873.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.