SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. 3,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,360. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.82.

