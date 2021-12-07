SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

SPEM opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.96. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

