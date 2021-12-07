SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Reduced by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.8% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fure Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period.

SPLG stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

