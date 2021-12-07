SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 160,177 shares.The stock last traded at $80.84 and had previously closed at $78.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

