Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $117.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

SPB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 988.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

