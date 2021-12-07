Splash Beverage Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 8th. Splash Beverage Group had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SBEV stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.03. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBEV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

