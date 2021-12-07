Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 673,337 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 816.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 102,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 754,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 169,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 82,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

