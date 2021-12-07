Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCBFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

