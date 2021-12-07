Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCBFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.