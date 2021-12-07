Standard Tokenization Protocol Market Cap Reaches $158.46 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $158.46 million and $80.42 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00211257 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

