Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.54

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$72.54 and last traded at C$72.54, with a volume of 14103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.20.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$66.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

In related news, Director Theresa Jang purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, with a total value of C$34,708.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$989,039.17. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total transaction of C$136,970.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at C$1,829,117.68.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

