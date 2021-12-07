State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Increased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $84,750,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in State Street by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 984,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,968,000 after buying an additional 515,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in State Street by 5,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 508,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after buying an additional 499,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

