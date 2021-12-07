State Street Corp Acquires New Holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 148,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SELLAS Life Sciences Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

SLS stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.28.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

