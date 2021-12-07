State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 259,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 159,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 318,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 451,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,817 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEOS opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

