State Street Corp Has $396,000 Holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESSA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 52,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $180.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

