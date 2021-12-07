State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 77.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,678 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 46.2% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:GHM opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. Graham Co. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.55 million, a PE ratio of -59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently -209.51%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

