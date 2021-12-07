State Street Corp Sells 156,431 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of FVCBankcorp worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,846,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,576,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $279.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.38.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

