State Street Corp Sells 169,184 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.22% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 15.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 551,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 74,750 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 80.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 149.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of RMBI opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.01. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.